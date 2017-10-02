Duke announces warning siren test at Hartsville nuclear plant this week

HARTSVILLE, SC – The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested Wednesday, October 11, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a recent press release.

The 59 sirens within 10 miles of the Robinson Nuclear Plant will sound at least once during the test and may sound more than once. Residents will hear an audible tone lasting for approximately 30 seconds. No public action is required.

This test is performed quarterly, in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry an Emergency Alert System message. County officials use these stations to provide information to the public. If sirens are heard and residents are unsure if it is a test or an emergency, they should tune to their local radio or TV station.

The EAS will not be activated during the siren tests.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available online.

The Robinson Nuclear Plant produces approximately 724 megawatts of electricity and is located about five miles from Hartsville, S.C.