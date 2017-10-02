‘Great investment’ says North Myrtle Beach on emergency beach renourishment

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of North Myrtle Beach is expected to begin its emergency beach renourishment project on Monday. They weren’t due for renourishment until 2018, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined the city had some vulnerable spots on the beach that needed to be repaired.

The project is funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, costing about $10.6 million. The city will spend an extra $1 million of its money to pump more sand onto the beach after the project is complete.

The city said it is well worth spending money on each time, because tourist come to North Myrtle Beach for the beaches.

“Along the Grand Strand, that industry is valued at 6 billion dollars,” said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

“So, if we’re putting 10.6 million dollars to renourish our beaches so that structures are protected, that seems to us like a great investment.”

One local resident seems to agree that it’s necessary to keep the beach in good shape for the safety of people living here, but also for the economy.

“The beach is our main source of revenue,” said Charles Klingberg.

“Without that, we have no tourism, and if we don’t have the tourism, we won’t have lower taxes.”

The beach renourishment project will start around 28th Avenue North. The contractors will work day and night, in hopes of finishing the project by the end of October or early November.

