Hartsville school on lockdown as deputies investigate nearby shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – An elementary school in Hartsville is on lockdown as a safety precaution as deputies respond to a shooting near Blanding Drive Monday morning.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a shooting Monday morning, and remain on scene as of 10:15 a.m., in the area of Blanding Drive in the Hartsville area. One person was shot, confirms Lt. Kilgo, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Southside Early Childhood Center, located at 1615 Blanding Drive in Hartsville, has been placed on lockdown as a safety precaution, adds Lt. Kilgo.

No suspect description was released and the sheriff’s office has not commented on if anyone is in custody for the shooting.