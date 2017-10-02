Horry County resident was in Las Vegas resort during shooting

LAS VEGAS (WBTW) – A former Horry County teacher was at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas Sunday night when chaos erupted on the strip.

News13 sat down with Kathy Pons Monday and asked her what it was like to be in the same hotel a man was staying in when he shot and killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more from the 32nd floor in whats being called the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

“I was just in shock, so I went over to the window and it was just a mass of police cars out there and we’re staying right here on the front, right above the entrance and you can see everything out but it was like an ocean of police cars out there. Sirens going everywhere,” said Pons.

Pons passed along photos of the festival area in Nevada, and also images showing cards left in various areas of the Mandalay Bay Resort that indicated her floor had been cleared by law enforcement teams had cleared the area.