Jason Aldean calls deadly mass shooting beyond horrific’

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed at least 50 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

Las Vegas authorities say more than 200 people are wounded in the attack.

Clark County’s sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect’s name but said he is a local resident.

Country music star Jake Owen, who was one of the headliners at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, spoke to CBS News about what he saw.

“We were in the middle of it,” Owen told CBS News. “When the shots started being fired and you could hear it ricocheting off the roof of the stage, we started just running in any direction we could. You didn’t know where it was coming from — if it was somebody on the ground … At one point I was sitting on the ground behind a car with about 20 other people crouched down behind a car, just the fear in everyone’s eyes but yet the feeling of everyone looking for someone to make sure they were okay. I’ve just never experienced anything like it before.”

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017