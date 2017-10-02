MYR gets new bomb-sniffing dog

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport now has a bomb sniffing dog.

Airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell says the dog, named Graham, will allow a regular presence of a k-9 team at the airport instead of having to rely on local law enforcement.

“Horry County has its own k9 team. so, when we needed special assistance, or, in rotation, a k9 team would come on site, but by having a regular prescence of the k9 team, that’s just an added benefit to the airport,” said Lovell.

According to Lovell, the total cost of the K9 team and their training was around $11,000.

“That cost is covered exclusively by the airport using airport funds,” Lovell added.

Graham was trained at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center.