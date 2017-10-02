Myrtle Beach voting precinct locations

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Polls will open November 7 for voters in the City fo Myrtle Beach. Residents will choose three city council members and a mayor for the city. Each elected position is a four-year term.

City officials say the following precincts have been established:

COASTAL LANE 1
Horry County Complex, 21st Avenue North

COASTAL LANE 2
Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street

DUNES 1
Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North

JETPORT I
Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway

JETPORT II
Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane

MYRTLEWOOD 1
Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, 3301 Oak Street

MYRTLEWOOD 2
Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North

MYRTLEWOOD 3
Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive

OCEAN FOREST 1
Ocean View Baptist Church Student Center, 7202 North Kings Highway

OCEAN FOREST 2
Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive

OCEAN FOREST 3
First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North

SEA OATS 1
Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, Fourth Avenue North

SEA OATS 2
Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Highway 15

