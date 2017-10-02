Myrtle Beach voting precinct locations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Polls will open November 7 for voters in the City fo Myrtle Beach. Residents will choose three city council members and a mayor for the city. Each elected position is a four-year term.

City officials say the following precincts have been established:

COASTAL LANE 1

Horry County Complex, 21st Avenue North COASTAL LANE 2

Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street DUNES 1

Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North JETPORT I

Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway JETPORT II

Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane MYRTLEWOOD 1

Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, 3301 Oak Street MYRTLEWOOD 2

Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North MYRTLEWOOD 3

Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive OCEAN FOREST 1

Ocean View Baptist Church Student Center, 7202 North Kings Highway OCEAN FOREST 2

Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive OCEAN FOREST 3

First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North SEA OATS 1

Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, Fourth Avenue North SEA OATS 2

Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Highway 15