Myrtle Beach voting precinct locations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Polls will open November 7 for voters in the City fo Myrtle Beach. Residents will choose three city council members and a mayor for the city. Each elected position is a four-year term.
City officials say the following precincts have been established:
COASTAL LANE 1
Horry County Complex, 21st Avenue North
COASTAL LANE 2
Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street
DUNES 1
Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North
JETPORT I
Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway
JETPORT II
Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane
MYRTLEWOOD 1
Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, 3301 Oak Street
MYRTLEWOOD 2
Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North
MYRTLEWOOD 3
Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive
OCEAN FOREST 1
Ocean View Baptist Church Student Center, 7202 North Kings Highway
OCEAN FOREST 2
Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive
OCEAN FOREST 3
First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North
SEA OATS 1
Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, Fourth Avenue North
SEA OATS 2
Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Highway 15