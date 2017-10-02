Official GoFundMe page created for victims of Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS, NV (WBTW) – A county commission chair and the sheriff for Clark County, Nevada have set up an official fundraising page to help survivors and their families after a mass shooting this weekend.

A tweet from Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair, states that he and Sheriff Joe Lombardo set up the special page around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The commission chair and gubernatorial hopeful also pledged the first $10,000.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

On Sisolak’s website, he says he and the sheriff spent the night at the county’s only level-one trauma center Sunday evening.

According to News13 sister station KLAS in Las Vegas, the initial $100,000 fundraising goal was met by 11 a.m. Over the course of the day, the goal was changed to $500,000, but six hours after the page launched, people have donated more than $950,000 and the goal was adjusted to a whopping $2 million.

At 4 p.m., the campaign had over 50,000 shares on social media.

If you would like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe page here.