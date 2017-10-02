Suspect in violent GA home invasion caught in Myrtle Beach, FBI says

ATLANTA, GA— The FBI says they arrested a man wanted for a violent Atlanta home invasion on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Julius Rawls, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested without incident by FBI agents on charges issued by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a press release from the FBI, Rawls and another man are accused of forcing their way into a home in southwest Atlanta in late January.

Mitchell allegedly confronted a child inside and violently sexually assaulted them during the home invasion, the FBI says. On March 21, 2017, Mitchell was taken into custody.

Rawls will be held in South Carolina while he awaits extradition back to Atlanta.