Suspect in violent GA home invasion caught in Myrtle Beach, FBI says

By Published:

ATLANTA, GA— The FBI says they arrested a man wanted for a violent Atlanta home invasion on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Julius Rawls, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested without incident by FBI agents on charges issued by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a press release from the FBI, Rawls and another man are accused of forcing their way into a home in southwest Atlanta in late January.

Mitchell allegedly confronted a child inside and violently sexually assaulted them during the home invasion, the FBI says. On March 21, 2017, Mitchell was taken into custody.

Rawls will be held in South Carolina while he awaits extradition back to Atlanta.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s