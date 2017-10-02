The Blitz Rankings – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at Chris and Julia’s Top 10 teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we head into Week 7 of the high school football season.  The poll of course just for fun!

Chris Parks:

  1. Dillon (6-0)
  2. North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
  3. Scotland County (4-1) +1
  4. Lamar (6-0) -1
  5. Hartsville (5-1)
  6. Carvers Bay (6-1)
  7. Hemingway (6-0)
  8. Conway (5-1)
  9. Lake View (5-1)
  10. Carolina Forest (4-2) NR

Dropped: Socastee (4-2)

Julia Morris:

  1. North Myrtle Beach (7-0) +2
  2. Dillon (6-0) -1
  3. Lamar (6-0) -1
  4. Scotland County (4-1)
  5. Hemingway (6-0)
  6. Hartsville (5-1)
  7. Conway (5-1)
  8. Carvers Bay (6-1) +1
  9. Lake View (4-1) -1
  10. Latta (4-2) NR

 

