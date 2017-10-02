The Blitz Rankings – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at Chris and Julia’s Top 10 teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we head into Week 7 of the high school football season. The poll of course just for fun!
Chris Parks:
- Dillon (6-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
- Scotland County (4-1) +1
- Lamar (6-0) -1
- Hartsville (5-1)
- Carvers Bay (6-1)
- Hemingway (6-0)
- Conway (5-1)
- Lake View (5-1)
- Carolina Forest (4-2) NR
Dropped: Socastee (4-2)
Julia Morris:
- North Myrtle Beach (7-0) +2
- Dillon (6-0) -1
- Lamar (6-0) -1
- Scotland County (4-1)
- Hemingway (6-0)
- Hartsville (5-1)
- Conway (5-1)
- Carvers Bay (6-1) +1
- Lake View (4-1) -1
- Latta (4-2) NR