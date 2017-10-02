StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Cooler and drier air sticks around for the next couple of days as Canadian high pressure sets up along the east coast. Temperatures will start a warming trend on through the week but will still be right around average for this time of year with lows near 60 and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Today a few light showers will be possible in the coastal counties and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with moisture pooling up along the coastline. The inland counties will remain dry and mostly sunny. For the rest of the week, Tuesday through Saturday, we’ll see a lot of sunshine while high temperatures slowly warming into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week. High pressure will mostly stay in control keeping rain chances low to none through Saturday. By Sunday, tropical moisture will move into the area from the southwest that will increase rain chances for the second half of the weekend. Tropical development is not likely in the tropics over the next five days but hurricane season runs through November and we’ll keep a close eye on it for now.

Today, a few more clouds with a couple showers at the beaches. Highs 78-80 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 54-56 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs 77-81.