Town of Latta under boil water advisory

LATTA, SC (WBTW) -The Town of Latta has issued a Boil Water Advisory as a precautionary measure due to an 8-inch water main break on Academy Street which caused significant pressure loss.

The typical process is for the utility to issue the Boil Water Advisory or Notice, not DHEC. The utility, in this case, did consult with DHEC before issuing the advisory.

According to Latta’s mayor, Earl Bullard, the line has since been repaired.

