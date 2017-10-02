Trio jailed for reportedly vandalizing, stealing from cars in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police arrested one man and two teens for reportedly vandalizing and breaking into several vehicles in late September.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, officers arrested Jeremy Ken Russ, Jr., Alton Laurence Rogers, both 17 of Marion and Mullins, respectively, and Mickey Allen Grice III, 20, of Marion.

Police say the trio is responsible for vandalizing cars, taking things from the vehicles, and two of the suspects are accused of burglarizing a city-owned building.

Chief Tennie says Thursday night into Friday morning, the three suspects “were joy-riding around town and smashing windows of vehicles.”

Rogers and Grice also burglarized a building owned by the City of Marion Recreation Department, claims Chief Tennie.

Russ is charged with six counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and petit larceny.

Rogers and Grice were charged with seven counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of petit larceny, and burglary second degree.

All the stolen items were recovered, says Chief Tennie.

Russ’ bond was set at $74,000, while Rogers and Grice received a bond of $84,000.