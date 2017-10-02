Trio jailed for reportedly vandalizing, stealing from cars in Marion

By Published:
Mickey Allen Grice III (left), 20, of Marion, Alton Laurence Rogers, and Jeremy Ken Russ, Jr., both 17 of Mullins and Marion, respectively, are charged with vandalizing several cars in Marion.

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police arrested one man and two teens for reportedly vandalizing and breaking into several vehicles in late September.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, officers arrested Jeremy Ken Russ, Jr., Alton Laurence Rogers, both 17 of Marion and Mullins, respectively, and Mickey Allen Grice III, 20, of Marion.

Police say the trio is responsible for vandalizing cars, taking things from the vehicles, and two of the suspects are accused of burglarizing a city-owned building.

Chief Tennie says Thursday night into Friday morning, the three suspects “were joy-riding around town and smashing windows of vehicles.”

Rogers and Grice also burglarized a building owned by the City of Marion Recreation Department, claims Chief Tennie.

Russ is charged with six counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and petit larceny.

Rogers and Grice were charged with seven counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of petit larceny, and burglary second degree.

All the stolen items were recovered, says Chief Tennie.

Russ’ bond was set at $74,000, while Rogers and Grice received a bond of $84,000.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s