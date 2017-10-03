3 behind bars, cocaine and weapons seized after Loris bust

By Published: Updated:
Robert Jackson, Alonzo Chatman, Rodney Jackson

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit participated in a raid on a house in Loris that yielded three arrests and the seizure of both illegal guns and drugs.

The unit worked alongside the US Marshals Taskforce to serve a search warrant on Paddock Road.

The warrant was issued after an investigation by the Narcotics and Vice Unit that began around August. Over the course of the investigation, agents executed several controlled purchases of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to police, the bust yielded 82.4 grams of crack cocaine, 71 grams of powder cocaine, three schedule two pills, one AK47, an assault weapon, and a 357 Magnum Revolver. Narcotics Agents also seized $695 in cash.

Robert Jackson, Alonzo Chatman and Rodney Jackson are currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center. 

Robert Jackson has been charged with one count of distribution of cocaine second offense, three counts of distribution of crack cocaine second offense, two counts of distribution of heroin second offense and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine second offense.

Chatman faces charges for trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Rodney Jackson was charged with trafficking cocaine third offense and trafficking cocaine third offense.

 

 

