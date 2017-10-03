6-year-old brings loaded gun to elementary school in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District 4 officials say a 6-year-old brought a loaded gun to school Monday and teachers discovered it after another student reported the weapon.

Dr. Zona Jefferson, Interim Superintendent for FSD4, confirms the loaded gun was brought to Brockington Elementary School, located at 304 Kemper Street in Timmonsville. Dr. Jefferson says another student told teachers about the gun, and school officials contacted the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“The situation was resolved by us following the district policy,” says Dr. Jefferson. “I appreciate the relationship with the Florence County Sheriff’s office. I am proud of the students. That a student felt comfortable telling teachers.”

Officials have not revealed if the child’s guardians could be charged after the child brought the gun to school.