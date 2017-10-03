Florence officers search for subjects, car in reference to fraud case

FPD fraud View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking help finding people wanted for questioning about an incident of fraud.

Police say the people in the photos could be connected to a credit card fraud that happened Monday in the Florence and Darlington area.

According to investigators, the tag on the suspect vehicle police released photos of is from another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).