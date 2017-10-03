Florence officers search for subjects, car in reference to fraud case

By Published: Updated:

FPD fraud

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking help finding people wanted for questioning about an incident of fraud.

Police say the people in the photos could be connected to a credit card fraud that happened Monday in the Florence and Darlington area.

According to investigators, the tag on the suspect vehicle police released photos of is from another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s