FCSO Walmart shoplifting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the subjects wanted for questioning.

Police say they could be connected to a shoplifting incident on September 30 where someone took clothing from the Walmart on North Beltline Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).