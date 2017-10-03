Hartsville High School placed on ‘soft lockdown’ after bullets found in bathroom

Related Coverage Lockdown lifted from Hartsville school after nearby shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday morning after three bullets were found in the school’s bathroom.

Darlington County School District Communications Specialist Christopher McKagen says “three small bullets” were found in the high school bathroom and police were called immediately. Hartsville police officers were on campus with a K9 unit to conduct a search and placed the building on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The extra officers were brought in to “ensure student safety,” McKagen says. Once the Hartsville Police Department reported the building was safe, classes resumed as normal.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority,” reports McKagen. “We appreciate the quick response and thorough support by the Hartsville Police Department.”

School officials have not commented on who found the bullets or who may have brought them into the school.

Tuesday’s soft lockdown follows a shooting Monday morning near Blanding Drive in Hartsville that prompted a lockdown of Southside Early Childhood Center. That lockdown lasted for about an hour, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.