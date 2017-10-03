Playtex recalls children’s plates, bowls due to choking hazard

WISH Published:

Playtex has issued a recall on some of their children’s products due to the potential risk of choking.

The recall covers Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed graphics.

According to a release, the risk comes if a clear plastic layer over a graphic’s bubble could peel away from the surface.

The plates and bowls have been sold in a variety of designs from 2009 to 2017 with prints including cars, giraffes, superheroes and more.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact Playtex at 888-220-2075 for a full refund.

