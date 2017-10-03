Police look for man who used ambulance battery to steal from non-profit

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for a man caught on video stealing a battery from an ambulance so he could steal a truck to make off with generators from a local non-profit.

Horry County police posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

Police believe the suspect wanted to removed two generators from the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, but learned he would need a truck to do so.

Next, he went across the street to steal a truck to use, but quickly learned the battery in the stolen truck was dead. The man crossed the street again to AMS Medical Transport and removed a battery from an ambulance.

At the end of the night, Waccamaw EOC, Leonards, Conway Ford and AMS Medical Transport all are facing damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.