Police look for suspect who stole two UTVs in Conway

CONWAY (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for the driver of a dark SUV caught on surveillance stealing two UTV’s in Conway.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE.

According the a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, a dark SUV pulling a trailer stole two camouflage Intimidator side-by-side UTVs early in the morning on Tuesday, September 12th. The UTVs were stolen from Eastern Sales at 1301 East Hwy. 501 in Conway.

If you have have seen the SUV or recognize it, you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.