Pedestrian dead after being struck on Hwy 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Little River this week after a North Carolina man was struck on Highway 17.

The SC Highway Patrol reports the fatal collision happened around 3:40 a.m. on Highway 17 and Heather Lakes Drive in Little River on October 1.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was was walking north in the southbound lane on Hwy 17 when a 2007 Ford driving southbound hit and killed the pedestrian.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 27-year-old Demontray Hill of Shallotte on Wednesday. Hill died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries, Williard explains.

There will be no charges filed in the crash as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.