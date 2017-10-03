StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Pleasant weather will continue for the next several days. High pressure to our north will continue to control our weather through the rest of the week. Most places will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a brief shower along the coast over the next few days. It will warm up a little toward the end of the week with high temperatures in the mid 80s by Friday. A cold front will approach the Carolinas this weekend with a slight chance for a shower on Saturday, then scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. This unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 56-58 inland, 60-61 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.