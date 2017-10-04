CCU football looks to snap 3 game losing streak this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak right now, but the Chants are hopeful as they head into their Sun Belt home opener against Georgia State.

CCU is taking away several positives from its last game against LA-Monroe, including the fact that receiver Malcolm Williams shattered the Coastal Carolina single-game record and had the second-best, single-game effort in Sun Belt history with 266 receiving yards.

Click on the video to hear why Williams’ big game was meaningful for his family and also find out how CCU hopes to improve on the defensive end against Georgia State.