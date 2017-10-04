Darlington lowers flags until December for Las Vegas victims

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The American and South Carolina state flag just outside Darlington City Hall will fly at half-staff until December 1.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson posted a photo of the flags on the department’s Facebook page, noting that the “flags will hang at half-staff in honor of those lost in Las Vegas.”

The chief says they’ll keep the flags lowered until December – one day for each person killed in the Las Vegas music festival shooting.

“A small thing, really, but one out of respect and mourning,” adds Chief Watson.