Darlington police department honors victims of Las Vegas shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is going the extra mile to show support for the victims of the Las Vegas attack Sunday night.

On Monday, President Trump ordered that all flags remain at half-staff until Friday, but the Darlington Police Department plans to keep them lowered until December 1.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the flags will fly at half- staff one day for every life lost in the mass casualty shooting.

Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson described the gesture as “a small thing really, but one of respect and mourning.”

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas resort killed 59 people and left 527 others injured after he opened fire on a country music festival in what’s being called the deadliest shooting in modern US history. As of Tuesday afternoon, all but three victims had been identified.