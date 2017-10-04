1 dead after driver under the influence crossed center line in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – First responders were called Wednesday morning after a driver under the influence crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on in Florence County.

According to the SC Highway Patrol’s online traffic system, the fatal collision happened around 8:16 a.m. on Billy Green Road and Old River Road.

SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern says the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Old River Road when he crossed the center line while under the influence and hit another vehicle traveling north head-on.

The person in the other car was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. SC Highway Patrol reports the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Randall Gillespie of Pamplico has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and driving under suspension. Gillespie was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

The Florence County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.