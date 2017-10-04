Former Face the Nation moderator speaks on how media has changed

Former Face the Nation moderator Bob Schieffer discusses how the media has changed over the decades and the role of the national media now plays in his new book “Overload: Finding the Truth in Today’s Deluge of News.”

Schieffer spoke with News13 from New York Wednesday.

Schieffer covered the Kennedy assassination 54 years ago, and agrees the way that story was covered is very different than stories like the Las Vegas shooting are covered now.

“We are overwhelmed with so much information that it’s very difficult to know what’s true and what’s not true and that’s getting harder and harder because, you know in those days, the news organizations didn’t print or broadcast anything until they had determined to the best of their ability whether it was true and if it wasn’t, it didn’t see air,” Schieffer explained to News13. “Now, we see this stuff popping up on the internet on social media and social media. And social media, I’m sad to say, doesn’t go through the same vetting process that we always have in the mainstream media, so you’re seeing information that’s not only wrong a lot of the times, but in some cases, wrong by design.”

