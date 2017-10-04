HCPD searches for suspects who stole thousands in photo equipment

Grand Larceny in Murrells Inlet View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos from HCPD Facebook page. Photos from HCPD Facebook page. Photos from HCPD Facebook page. Photos from HCPD Facebook page.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday evening, Horry County investigators released photos from a grand larceny that happened Saturday at a Murrells Inlet Texas Roadhouse.

Police say the incident happened at the location on South Highway 17 Business around 5:25 a.m. on September 29.

According to the police report, the victim had several thousand dollars worth of professional photography equipment in a metal Kobalt lock box. The woman told police that the lock box was on the walkway up against the building an no one would have known what items were in the box unless they saw her take the items in and out or knew her personally.

Surveillance footage showed what appeared to be a middle-aged white male with longer hair, a beard either pulled to a point or braided who was wearing a sleeveless shirt with a skull on the back arrive in a darker colored four-door sedan around 5 a.m. The male suspect parked in a grassy area and got out of the car with a female suspect that appeared to have longer hair down to her mid-back and a very small white dog.

The box was eventually placed in the trunk of the sedan before the pair drove away. Police suspect the car could possibly be a 2001-2006 Toyota Avalon, according to the report.

When authorities initially checked the pawn shop system, they did not find anything.

Anyone with information on the subjects are asked to call 843-915-8477.