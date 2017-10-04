Horry County Council approves gun range

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council unanimously voted to approve a gun range to open near Aynor on Monday night.

The firearm training and sports facility will be located on Page Road and would be operated by owner of Echo Six Weapons, Steve Slavik.

“What we want to do is provide law-abiding citizens a place to practice, learn and get the experience,” said Slavik.

On Tuesday night, council members and the President of SC Mothers Against Violence, Elizabeth Bowens, said they hope it will stop random shooting in backyards.

“I’m glad they did pass it,” said Bowens. “Everyone that has a gun, find your way down to the shooting range. Don’t be shooting up in the air and shooting in the backyard because stray bullets don’t have no eyes, no ears they just go.”

Last week, people who live near Page Road said they didn’t want the gun range near their homes.

“I don’t like it here because it’s a quiet neighborhood except there’s enough shooting going on here now,” said Ross May, who’s lived there for more than 10 years.

Chairman Mark Lazarus said the next step is for the owner to apply for a business license to operate and must meet the standards outlined in the county zoning codes.

