Horry County Council wants to bring medical office to ITAP park

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A medical office may come to the Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park (ITAP) in the Market Common area.

First reading of an ordinance to authorize the Horry County administrator to subdivide and sell two acres of property in the industrial park passed on Tuesday night.

The ordinance says the land would be for a medical office and would be sold for $350,000 to a company called NAI Avant LLC.

There has been no commercial development on the site so far. Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus, said he hopes it’s one of many businesses to come.

“It creates a lot of jobs. This particular one came through our Economic Development Corporation and they’re high paying jobs too. So I think that’s a great benefit for us and it’s a center that we don’t have here in the county right now,” said Lazarus.

The sale is still subject to approval from the FAA and will need two more readings to become effective.