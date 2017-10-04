Horry County resident runs for SC House seat

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County woman will seek the democratic nomination for a seat in the South Carolina House.

That seat is currently held by republican Russell Fry of Surfside Beach.

Robin Gause officially announced her candidacy Wednesday. Gause lives in the Burgess community and works in the health care field. She also serves on the board and as a member of several local non-profit groups.

“The first thing I would get started with is the gun laws. I’m trying to change those because every day, not every month or every year but every day we have gun violence or some type of domestic violence involving guns, and I want to see that change.”

The general election happens November 6, 2018.