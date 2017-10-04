4 displaced after mobile home fire in Pitch Landing community

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were both on the scene of a structure fire near Conway Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Conway Fire, crews responded to a fire in the Pitch Landing Community.

#CFD is assisting @hcfirerescue on a structure fire in the Pitch Landing Community — Conway Fire SC (@CityOfConwayFD) October 4, 2017

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler says the call came in around 1:20 p.m. about a house fire on Kara Drive.

When units arrived on scene, there was a mobile home with visible flames. Fowler says they had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

There was one person in the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

Photos sent in by News13 crews show that the home was heavily damaged by the flames. Four people total are displaced after the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are still investigating what caused the fire.