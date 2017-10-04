Lamar woman charged with murder in husband’s death

Published:
Veronica Carol Davis-Logan, 34, of Lamar, is charged with murdering her husband.

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A Lamar woman is in jail charged with murder after deputies say she hit her husband in the head, causing his death.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Veronica Carol Davis-Logan, 34, of Lamar, hit her husband in the head “with a blunt object” on Aug. 31. The man was hospitalized and died two weeks later on Sept. 14, confirms Lt. Kilgo.

Davis-Logan was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. She’s currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit, reports Lt. Kilgo.

