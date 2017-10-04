Local agencies host events for Coffee with a Cop day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday was national Coffee with a Cop Day and several local agencies took part.

Myrtle Beach police were at two locations: the Donut Man on South Kings Highway and Dunkin Donuts on North Kings Highway.

“If someone has a concern, they may not want to come to one of the community outreach meetings to ask questions in front of a large crowd.  So, we wanted to take advantage of this to give someone the opportunity to come up to us on a one to one basis, ask us questions, tell us any concerns that they may have,” said Captain Kevin Heins with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Conway police, Surfside Beach police and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office also hosted Coffee with a Cop events.

