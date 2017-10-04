Multiple agencies on scene of deadly Williamsburg County plane crash

SALTERS, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in the Gridiron community of Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a video posted to their Facebook page around 8 p.m.

According to the video, officials from the sheriff’s office, the Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS and the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office were on scene in the Salters area.

“This is a fluid situation that is currently going on right now so we ask the public to be patient at this time as we release the information. We’re all working together to try and sort through the crash site,” said Investigator Alex Edwards with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the video.

In the video, Investigator Edwards says the names of the deceased will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.