Coroner IDs victims in Williamsburg County plane crash

SALTERS, SC (WBTW) – First responders were on the scene of a deadly plane crash in the Gridiron community of Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday that 66-year-old Henry Haddock of Salters and 47-year-old Kenneth Britton of Summerton died in the crash. Deputy Coroner William Horton says Haddock was the owner and pilot of the plane and both men died from multiple system blunt force trauma.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a video posted to their Facebook page around 8 p.m.

According to the video, officials from the sheriff’s office, the Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS and the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office were on scene in the Salters area.

“This is a fluid situation that is currently going on right now so we ask the public to be patient at this time as we release the information. We’re all working together to try and sort through the crash site,” said Investigator Alex Edwards with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the video.

Captain William Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said that units found a column of dark smoke when they arrived on scene about 100 yards off a farm road. When officials got closer, they saw that a twin engine Cessna had crashed and was on fire.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate.