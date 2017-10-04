Myrtle Beach Middle School on lockdown due to ‘threat’ found on wall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Middle School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a “threat” was discovered inside the school, police confirm.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the school just before noon Wednesday and remain on scene as of 12:45 p.m.

Captain Joey Crosby with the police department explained in a video posted to Facebook that a threat was discovered on an interior wall of the school, although he did not give details about the threat. School staff initiated a lockdown immediately after discovering the threat to keep the students safe.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says a “threatening message written on a wall” prompted school staff to call police and ask for help in determining who may have written the message.

“At this time all students are safe and are not in danger,” Capt. Crosby says in the video.

Bourcier says that parents are asked to not come to the school until the lockdown has been lifted. An estimated time of when the lockdown will be lifted from Myrtle Beach Middle School was not given.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department plans to keep parents and the community up to date through posts to Facebook and Twitter.