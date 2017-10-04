NC education officials deliver supplies to Robeson County students

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Governor Roy Cooper hosted a school supply drive last month. On Wednesday, those supplies went to schools and students in Robeson County.

North Carolina Secretary of Administration Machelle Sanders delivered supplies to West Lumberton Elementary, Carroll Middle School and Lumberton High.

Supplies collected by state government offices, credit unions, and businesses included paper, pens, pencils and notebooks.

“Devastating impact because of Hurricane Matthew, not only to the students but to their families to the communities to the schools and the businesses in the area, so I’m excited to see that recovery is on the way,” said Sanders.

The groups collected supplies as part of the National Day of Service.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s