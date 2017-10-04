NC education officials deliver supplies to Robeson County students

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Governor Roy Cooper hosted a school supply drive last month. On Wednesday, those supplies went to schools and students in Robeson County.

North Carolina Secretary of Administration Machelle Sanders delivered supplies to West Lumberton Elementary, Carroll Middle School and Lumberton High.

Supplies collected by state government offices, credit unions, and businesses included paper, pens, pencils and notebooks.

“Devastating impact because of Hurricane Matthew, not only to the students but to their families to the communities to the schools and the businesses in the area, so I’m excited to see that recovery is on the way,” said Sanders.

The groups collected supplies as part of the National Day of Service.