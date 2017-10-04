Police called about armed robbery at Conway apartment complex

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police responded to a report about an armed robbery Wednesday at the Monarch Apartment Complex.
According to Lt. Selena Small, the suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and knee length black sweatpants. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in the direction of SC 544.
Tweets from Coastal Carolina University added that students should “shelter in place” and also expand on the suspect’s description sent out by police. According to the university, the male suspect is about 5’5″ tall, 150-160 pounds and has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.