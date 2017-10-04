Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair underway

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) -The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair is back for its 71st year and there’s so much fun, they had to add an extra day.

The fair is in Lumberton at the Robeson County Fairgrounds off Highway 41. You can enjoy rides, exhibits, animal shows, an antique tractor pull and more all included in your gate admission.

” We are very excited about it. Last year we had the hurricane that came through so we lost some of the time that the fair was going on. This year we’ve had good weather we’ve had good attendance and we’ve set records every single day and we’re looking forward to many more good days,” Coble Wilson, Spokesperson Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair said.

The fair ends on Saturday.