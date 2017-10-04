StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The nice weather will continue through the rest of the week along with a slight warm up. High pressure to our north will stay in control of our weather through Friday, keeping it pleasant and mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the low 80s today, and will warm into the mid 80s by Friday. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Friday night, allowing Gulf of Mexico moisture to move in Saturday evening. Humidity will return, along with scattered showers. warm, humid weather with showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-60 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80-85.