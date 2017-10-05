$3M grant aims to help drug addicted pregnant women in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A $3 million grant is designed to help drug addicted pregnant women in Florence get help to get off drugs or stop drinking alcohol.

For mothers struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, the federal grant could help end dependency. The Circle Park Behavioral Health Services will have five years to spend a $2.6 million federal grant—helping mothers and children stop the cycle of addiction.

“It’s giving them a chance at recovery,” says Robin Murphy, Circle Park Chrysalis Center Supervisor of Residential Services.

The chrysalis center is one of only three rehab facilities that welcomes pregnant, or women with children, in the state.

Murphy says the dedicated staff works to stop the cyclical drug abuse, especially as the area battle such a prevalent opioid problem.

“So many risks go along with being born addicted,” explains Murphy. “You’ve got the addiction itself. You’ve got the environment. You’ve got health. How the child’s health was affected. It’s putting them behind the eight ball from the very first day of their lives.”

The $2.6 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services Administration will cover:

Medical services for woman and children

Recovery support services (establishing jobs/ transition back into society)

Parenting classes

Increases number of women receiving treatment

Extends residential stay from 90 to 120 days for substance abuse treatment

“Ninety days they are just reaching the tip of the iceberg,” describes Murphy. “They are starting to mend family relationships so that their family might consider allowing them to come back home.”

Murphy says many people give up on this group of women – pregnant and addicted—but the center is determined to keep families together and healthy.

“You can’t measure the value of families being together,” describes Murphy. “Versus children being in different foster homes – adopted out to different families. They may spend their whole lives trying to figure things out.”

The center hopes to nearly double admissions with the grant money, which was available Oct. 1.

If you, or someone in need, would like more information about the Chrysalis Center contact 843-673-0660 or visit www.circlepark.com.