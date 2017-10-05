Conway man sentenced again for murdering wife in 2007

Related Coverage Horry County man convicted in wife’s murder gets new trial

CONWAY, SC – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced this week a Conway man pleaded guilty in the 2007 death of his wife for a second time.

He was granted post-conviction relief because of “ineffective counsel” during his first guilty plea in 2010.

Charles Dean, 55, of Conway, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his 39-year-old wife to death.

A judge sentenced Dean to serve 30 years in prison with credit for the time he previously served following the first guilty plea, the press release said. Dean is not allowed to participate in any work release programs or file further appeals in the case as part of the agreement for the plea.

Initially, Dean pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to murder on Aug. 2, 2010, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Dean appealed that conviction stating his lawyer at the time of that plea gave him erroneous sentencing advice, telling him that he would only serve 85 percent of the sentence, and in 2015, the S.C. Court of Appeals reversed his case.