Dillon band competition offers only show of its kind in 100 mile radius

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Cedric Page joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Dillon Battle of the Bands competition. The event is Saturday, October 7, 2017. Gates at Dillon Memorial Stadium open at 1 p.m. The show starts at 2 p.m.

The band competition is the only one in the region that features a full slate of bands that perform in a show band style that is standard at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU schools). Page said it is the only competition of its kind in South Carolina, and the only one for a 100 mile radius of Dillon – a radius that stretches well into North Carolina also.

About 20 bands are scheduled to perform. Three college bands will also be featured. The bands from Benedict College, Shaw University and South Carolina State will perform.

Advance tickets are $10. The cost is $12 at the gate. Contact Swole’s Barbershop in Florence & Heavenly’s Nail & Hair Salon in Dillon for advanced tickets. Group sales are also available by calling 843.487.9311.