Dozens gather in North Myrtle Beach to honor Las Vegas victims

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens gathered in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday night to honor those killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

They had a 59 second moment of silence for the 59 victims, prayed and sang “God Bless America.”

The event was organized by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Officer, Keith Williams, who is also a former marine.

“Hearing the noise, the screams, the things that were going on, it took me back to Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Williams after he saw the cell phone video of the attack. “I never thought I would hear those sounds on American soil.”

Williams said he wanted to have a time for the community to come together to honor every victim, loved one and first responder.