Fall ’17 Festa Italiana returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Frank Baldari from the Myrtle Beach lodge of Sons and Daughters of Italy joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the upcoming Festa Italiana. The Fall 2017 edition of the annual festival will be Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

The festival in Myrtle Beach’s Market Common celebrates everything Italian. There will be authentic Italian food and continuous entertainment.

· Our Famous Hero Sandwiches (Sausage & Peppers and Meatball) · Emcee, Larry Tanelli with music & prizes · Neapolitan Pizza · Forever Doo Wop · Ravioli · Larry Tanelli & Claudette · Fish & Chips · Italian Tenor Jesse Bastiani · Signature Zeppoli (fried dough) · Steve Craig Vocals · Dolci – pastries, biscotti and cannoli · “Elvis” & Friends · Real Italian Ices · Pasta Eating Contest by: Villa Romana Italian Restaraunt · Soft Drinks, Beer & Wine · Pizza Eating contest by: Ducati’s Pizzeria &Trattoria

There will also be an Italian theme gift shop, arts and craft vendors, and kids activities including games, face painting, inflatables and rides.

The Grand Strand Corvette Club will also host a car show.