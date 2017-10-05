Florence School District 1 names principal of the year

Thursday evening, Robert Craig Washington was named the Florence School District One Principal of the Year.

Washington has spent the past 11 years as principal of Southside Middle School.

He began his career as a band instructor at the middle and high schools in Timmonsville and worked as a principal in Sumter County.

“Mr. Washington is always looking for innovative ways to better serve his students. He is an excellent communicator and has the ability to successfully lead by example. He will represent our school district well as our principal of the year,” said Florence One Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges in a press release.

District Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges came to the school to make the big announcement.

“Being recognized by your colleagues being supported by the district but also supported by your staff it means a great deal to me I definitely am gonna honor and cherish this award,” said Washington.

Washington will now represent the district in the state principal of the year program.