Florence School District 3 gets parents involved with hands-on workshops

By Published:

OLANTA, SC (WBTW)-  Florence School District Three is asking parents to participate in a five week parent academy to help them become more active in their child’s lives.

Workshops offered by the district include role-playing activities and discussions to help parents be able to have conversations with their children on difficult topics.

“There are a lot of issues that our kids face today and our parents are dealing with,” said Director of Federal Programs Angela Scott. “We have students that are facing bullying, and some that are just trying to find their way.”

According to Scott, some parents who completed surveys for the district specifically asked for the workshops.

The program will be held at J.C. Lynch Elementary, Main Street Elementary and Lake City High on Tuesdays, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and Thursday, Nov. 2.

Olanta Elementary will hold sessions on Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2. Sessions at all locations will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

 

