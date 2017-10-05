Logistics and distribution center creating 200 Dillon County jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – American Scrappers is establishing operations in Dillon County with the launch of a new distribution and logistics center, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The company’s $15.5 million investment is expected to create 200 new jobs.

With this project, American Scrappers is establishing a distribution center, container storage, logistics operations, and a hydroponic facility at 611 Heritage Drive in Lake View, allowing the company to serve the east coast. With a successful history in logistics and business development, American Scrappers will be conducting its hydroponics operations under the name East Nile Farms.

Today is a great day in Dillon County and a great day for the Lake View community. This $15.5 million investment and 200 new jobs shows the commitment that American Scrappers has to our community. The entire community is thankful for this announcement today,” said Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should contact TheEastNileLLC@gmail.com.